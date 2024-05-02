Rutgers Baseball (25-19, 3-12) has struggled mightily during Big Ten Conference play this season, but the season continues this weekend as they take on a pretty solid Maryland program (29-17, 8-10). With that being said, here's a look at three Terrapins to watch in this weekend's series.

WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maryland Terrapins WHERE - Bainton Field (1,500) -- Piscataway, New Jersey WHEN... -- Friday at 6:00pm ET (BTN+) -- Saturday 12:00pm ET (BTN) -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET (BTN+)

INF EDDIE HACOPIAN

Junior infielder Eddie Hacopian has been one of the best batters in the Big Ten Conference, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in batting average. He’s also Top 5 in the conference in on-base percentage. In the 2024 season, Hacopian is slashing .388/.491/.567 with 69 hits, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, 33 walks, and a team-high 1.058 ops. He also has four stolen bases and has only been caught once.= The Scarlet Knights pitching staff has struggled in Big Ten play and will have a tough challenge this series to start as Hacopian is the leader hitter for Maryland.

RHP LOGAN BERRIER

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Logan Berrier is one of the top relief pitchers in the Big Ten this season. He is a Longwood graduate transfer who has made a major impact for the Terrapins this season, leading the Terrapins with 16 total appearances. So far this year, he has posted a 7-1 record with a 2.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, a .222 opponent batting average, and 34 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. Berrier is tied for third in the Big Ten Conference in saves with four. He possesses a two-pitch mix and he does a good job of mixing those pitches well. The more dangerous of the two is his slider, which has been his favorite to use when he’s trying to get a swing-and-miss.

INF SAM HOJNAR