Three Kennesaw State Owls to watch versus Rutgers Baseball

Rutgers Baseball opens their 2025 season with a three-game weekend series on the road versus Kennesaw State starting on Friday. The Scarlet Knights will have a new roster with many new faces from the Transfer Portal and the high school route. Now the Owls are coming off a strong season in 2024 where they finished 32-24, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament after losing to Stetson in the ASUN Conference Championship. With that being said, here are three Kennesaw State Owls to watch this weekend in the series versus Rutgers this weekend.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

INFIELDER CAM SUTO

Senior infielder Cam Suto was one of the biggest Transfer Portal additions in the ASUN Conference last offseason. He was a Division II All-American from Lee University out of Tennessee. During the 2024 season, Suto played and started in all 57 games and slashed .370/.446/.696 with 90 hits, 13 doubles, 20 home runs, 71 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and a 1.142 OPS. The Peach State native will play a large role for the Owls this season. He’s a very talented ballplayer with five-tool potential and could be an issue for the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff this weekend if they aren't careful.

RHP BRADEN OSBOLT

Junior right-handed pitcher Braden Osbolt is expected to be the Friday starter for the Owls this season. He was a starter for the program last season and pitched pretty well. In the 2024 season, he made 15 appearances and 14 starts, while posting a 5-2 record with a 4.48 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, a .286 opponent batting average, and struck out 51 batters in 70.1 innings pitched. Osbolt also pitched very well this past summer in the Cape Cod Summer College League. He has a four-pitch mix, that includes his four-seam and two fastballs, changeup, and slider. Currently his four-seam fastball is his best pitch which sits in the low-90s and was clocked at 96 mph with life over the summer. Also his changeup is his best secondary pitch and uses his slider as a sweeper.

OUTFIELDER CHRIS COLE