 TheKnightReport - Three Indiana Baseball players to watch versus Rutgers this weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-14 09:44:08 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Three Indiana Baseball players to watch versus Rutgers this weekend

Hector Rodriguez
Rutgers.Rivals.com

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be back on the diamond this weekend for a three-game home series versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here are three Indiana Hoosiers to watch this weekend versus Rutgers.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

CATCHER MATTHEW ELLIS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}