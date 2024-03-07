Rutgers Baseball's hot start continues, as they defeated Wagner earlier this week to earn win No. 9 on the season. This weekend the team will head back down south to North Carolina to take on High Point University in a three games series. With that being said, let's take a look at three Panthers to watch ahead of this weekend.

TV / STREAM - No TV or Stream (Live Stats here) WHO - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. High Point Panthers WHERE - First National Bank Field (7,599) -- Greensboro, North Carolina WHEN... -- Friday at 2:00pm ET -- Friday (45 mins after Game One ends) -- Sunday at 1:00pm ET

3B CAEL CHATMAN

Graduate transfer third baseman Cael Chatman has been producing for the Panthers at the dish. The former LaGrange transfer has also helped provide some power in the High Point offense as well. In the 2024 season, Chatman played and started in all 13 game and has a .333/.517/.548 slash line. He also has 14 hits, three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.065 OPS. The Georgia native will likely hit in the heart of the Panthers’ order, as mentioned before he's been High Point’s best power hitter early in the season. The Scarlet Knights will need to pitch carefully to Chatman in the series.

RHP JAKE POTTS

Junior RHP Jake Potts has been an excellent relief pitcher for the Panthers this season, working mostly as the closer. You can even argue that he's one of the best relief pitchers in the Big South this season. So far this year, Potts has made four appearances and hasn't allowed a run through his first 8.0 innings on the mound. He has allowed four hits, no runs, five walks, and seven strikeouts. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Pennsylvania native is a tall pitcher with some life to his fastball and could get some innings against the Scarlet Knights if there are some close ballgames.

OF KONNI DURSCHLAG