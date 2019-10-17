Three former Rutgers Scarlet Knights were selected in the inaugural XFL Draft that took place over a two day period earlier this week.

Former defensive end George Johnson was a first round selection in the fifth phase of the draft by the New York Guardians. The former Scarlet Knight was most recently a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and signed a one year extension back in March 2018 before being cut on September 1 later that year.

Linebacker Steve Beauharnais was a third round selection in the fifth phase of the draft by the St. Louis BattleHawks. Beauharnais also spent some time in the NFL after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He would go on to play for three other NFL teams and spent the 2018 season in the AAF (Alliance of American Football) with the Arizona Hotshots.



Quentin Gause was also selected in the fifth phase of the XFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon as he was chosen by Los Angeles Wild Cats. The former Rutgers linebacker started in 24 games for Rutgers and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after his senior season in 2015. Gause, like the other two draftees, also played in the NFL for a couple of years for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. He also played in the one season in the AAF in 2019 for the Montreal Express.



