Three Bowling Green Falcons to watch versus Rutgers Baseball
Rutgers Baseball is getting ready for another three games series over at Bainton Field as they are set to host Bowling Green this weekend.
The Falcons travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, hoping to finish their season on a high not as they've struggled mightily this year amassing a record of 16-30.
With that being said, here are three Falcons to watch this weekend versus the Scarlet Knights.
CATCHER KYLE GURNEY
Third-year sophomore catcher Gurney is one of the Falcons' lineup leaders and has produced a ton at the plate this season. So far he has started in every game for program this year and will look to make an impact this weekend.
On the season, Gurney is hitting .344/.429/.577 with a team-high 56 hits, 11 doubles, nine home runs, 35 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 1.005 OPS. He also leads the Falcons in total bases with 94.
Now Gurney was ranked one of the top freshmen in the country last season and has continued to see success on the diamond this year as well. The Michigan native usually hits in the heart of the lineup, so if the Falcons hope to steal a game or two here, they will need him to produce.
RHP GAGE SCHENK
Senior right-handed pitcher Gage Schenk is the Falcons ace and has been the one constant in their pitching rotation this season. So far Schenk is the only pitcher on Bowling Green’s roster to appear in double-digit starts this season.
So far he has made 13 appearances with all of them being starts and posted a record of 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 8.8 K/9, and a .237 opponent batting average.
The 6-foot, 193-pound right-handed pitcher might not have the best stats in the world, but he’s the best that Bowling Green has to offer. As a team, the Falcons have one of the worst team ERAs in baseball currently sitting at an 8.47, which ranks 283rd out of 293 total teams.
OUTFIELDER NATHAN ARCHER
Freshman outfielder Nathan Archer is in the middle of a terrific freshman season for the Falcons. The left-handed hitter is having an excellent season and might just be the favorite to win Freshman of the Year in the MAC.
On the season, he is slashing .321/.394/.572 with 51 hits, nine doubles, a team-high five triples, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a .967 OPS. He is also tied for second in hit by pitches with six.
Archer has been a huge addition for Bowling Green and has certainly made them a better team. Right now he is their leadoff hitter, so Rutgers pitching staff will see plenty of him this weekend.
