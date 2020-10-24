Thoughts and observations: Rutgers snaps B1G losing streak
Well, I said Rutgers was going to be ready.If you caught our TKR Instagram live video prior on Saturday morning I said that the Scarlet Knights were going to be ready. Boy were they ever.Rutgers, w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news