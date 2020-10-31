Thoughts and Observations: Rutgers football's home loss to No. 17 Indiana
The Rutgers football team chopped, but it fell to No. 17 Indiana, 37-21, on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.With the loss, Rutgers fell to 1-1 on the season while Indiana improved to 2-0.Chec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news