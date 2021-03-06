SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

“They fought the whole game today, whether we’re up or down they just kept grinding and that’s how they’ve been,” head coach Steve Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “Our fans have been a big part of that and I appreciate those fans.”

For the first time since 1991, Rutgers (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten) will be dancing in March as the Scarlet Knights defeated Minnesota on Saturday, 77-70, in overtime, and all but assured themselves an NCAA Tournament berth.

Following a slow start from both sides, Rutgers picked things up towards the end of the first half as they went into the tunnel with a nine-point lead. The Scarlet Knights were able to hold Minnesota guard Marcus Carr scoreless through the game’s first 20 minutes as well.

“This has been a two-year journey, today is our 24th game and we have not yet had a pause,” Pikiell continued. “Credit to our guys, this is a team you can really cheer for.”

Despite sporting a 14-point lead in the second half, the Scarlet Knights collapsed and found themselves in overtime tied at 63-63 following a 3-pointer from Carr with 50 seconds left. However, it was all Rutgers in OT as they outscored the Golden Gophers 14-7 to secure the victory.

“We did it. It just feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders to be honest with you,” Geo Baker said after the game. “These last couple of weeks we’ve been kind of trying to grind it out.”

Leading the way for Rutgers was Jacob Young with 23 points on 8-13 shooting. Young was also the catalyst behind Rutgers’ resurgence in the overtime period as he was the primary ball-handler and accounted for six of the team’s 14 points.

“Just special plays down the stretch, he’s a winner and a competitor and we just appreciate him so much,” Baker said of his backcourt mate. “He always plays with so much energy no matter what, he’s just a fighter.”

Perhaps the most important moment of the game came when Young stole what would have been a sure-fire breakaway for the Gophers with 15 seconds left in regulation.

“That’s the extra effort we always talk about,” Young said in regards to the steal. “I know (fans) waited a long time for this and now we’ve punched that ticket.”

With the win, Rutgers can now go into the Big Ten tournament feeling confident the program will see its first NCAA Tournament bid in 30 years.

