Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-09 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

These sophomores will shine and have roles on the gridiron in 2018

Lhbb1ce3x89hnoouxzoa
LB Tyshon Fogg (8)
JVisionsImages
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

The Rutgers football team’s roster is full of young players including redshirt sophomores and true sophomores, and a number of them will see the field in 2018.The Knight Report continues its seriou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}