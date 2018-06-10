Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman on Rutgers commit Chris Conti: “Conti is a smart linebacker who is a typical North Jersey linebacker who knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s a well coached player who is very physical and does a great job anticipating where the ball is going to end up especially on pre-snap reads. I really like the way he shoots the running lanes and he’s a very good athlete.”

2019 WR Taj Jones (Pope John XXIII - NJ): “Coaches Niemann, Hewitt and Ash have been keeping in real good contact with me. I talk to coach Niemann probably the most. They’ve been saying just keep doing what I’ve been doing in school, make sure my grades are good. Always asking how my recruiting process is going, stuff like that.”

2020 OL Bryan Felter (Bergen Catholic - NJ): “Rutgers is in contact a lot and we already have a great relationship. It’s definitely good to have that type of connection with your hometown school.”

TEAM NEWS:

SOFTBALL: Rutgers hired a new head coach this past week in Kirsten Butler. She recently was the head coach of the Toledo softball program and also won the MAC coach of the year award this past season.



