Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

In-State wideout Jones offers the latest on his recruitment

An7rz7umrxvquvgguzwt
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Rutgers Football’s first East Coast Elite camp in 2018 had a pretty good showing with over 850+ prospects showing up to camp. The Scarlet Knights had plenty of talent on campus this past Saturday, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}