2020 Bergen Catholic OL Felter talks Rutgers Camp, More
All-American 2020 guard Bryan Felter was one of several hundred offensive linemen at the June 1 East Coast Elite Camp in Piscataway, NJ.The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder spoke with The Knight Report about ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news