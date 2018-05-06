Baseball: After being swept by Purdue last weekend, Rutgers had a one game home stand versus Columbia on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights took care of business early and went on to win 15-4. After that the team welcomed the Michigan Wolverines, the top team in the Big Ten this season to Piscataway for a three game series. Rutgers managed to snag game one as they went to hit 15 runs. Although games two and three were losses as the Scarlet Knights went on to loss the series. Next up the team is set to head out to Maryland for three game series starting on Friday.

Hold the pickle, please! Sclafani waves off the catcher and turns on the jets to run down Engelmann and get the out for @RutgersBaseball ! #RBaseball pic.twitter.com/pQ9S6XP3uI

Men’s Lacrosse: The Scarlet Knights lacrosse team suffered a loss in what seems to be it’s final game of the season Thursday afternoon versus the Terrapins. Maryland ended up winning the game 12-9, despite Rutgers making some noise early on when they took the lead. Now the Scarlet Knights will have to wait till 9pm EST to see if Rutgers makes the tournament or not.

Softball: After going on a 15 game losing streak, the Scarlet Knights softball team rebounded to win the teams last series of the season and snap the streak. Rutgers took down Indiana in games one and two of a three game series this past weekend. The Scarlet Knights won game one, 3-0 and game two, 5-4. However they couldn’t complete the sweep as they lost game three by a score of 4-3.

More Senior Day content from Saturday | R four seniors celebrated their careers "On the Banks," then made some standout plays in their final game. pic.twitter.com/iMPIycGkYX

Notable Quotes:



’20 QB Ryan Clark (Donovan Catholic - NJ): “Right now, I would love to get a chance to play for Rutgers, have a chance to represent my home state and play in front of my family.”

’19 LB Mohamed Toure (Plesantville - NJ): ““Kemoko told me always stay true to yourself because when people start getting offers they get cocky and complacent. Enjoy it while it last but don't get complacent because you still have a long way to go, you’re far from where you want to be. So just continue to keep working and growing as a person and a student athlete too.”

’19 DB Donald Williams (Camden - NJ): “I'll have a huge chance of playing/starting all 4 years. Also, New York is right there and I want to major in fashion design/fine arts. I definitely wanna make it in that industry, and New York being right there is perfect.”