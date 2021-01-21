The Rutgers Football class of 2021 early enrollees are on campus
Earlier this week, Rutgers Football welcomed the early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting aka head coach Greg Schiano's first full recruiting cycle since his return to the banks in December of 2019.
There were a total of 13 signees who hailed from six different states that made the decision to enroll early to get a quick start to their college football careers on the banks.
Below you can see the move in video provided by Rutgers Athletics, as well as our breakdown on each of the enrollees.
The #CHOP21 class has officially arrived at #Rutgers!! pic.twitter.com/nLf7dc9rvZ— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) January 21, 2021
THE SKINNY: "When evaluating Fox, you can tell right away that he's a very skilled and fundamental receiver. He does a good job attacking the football through the air and he has strong hands and very rarely catches the ball with his body. I'm most impressed with his footwork at the line of scrimmage when facing press coverage and how he sets his routes up. Whenever he's dealing with press coverage, you can see that he does a good job of using his footwork and shoulders to create the needed separation to get into his routes. Fox makes every route look the same and sets them up well versus man coverage. He also understands that if he is dealing with zone coverage, he knows when to cut his route in half to help find the soft spots within the defense. While he doesn’t have elite speed, he does have those sure hands and great route running that will make him a true threat at the next level."
