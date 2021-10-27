Rutgers Football has lost four games in a row this season and the last three games to Illinois. The bleeding has to stop now.

But in order for the losing streaks to end, the Scarlet Knights will need to stop the run on defense and run the ball better themselves on offense.

In this past Saturday's nine-overtime win over Penn State, Illinois gashed the Nittany Lions for 357 yards on the ground. Chase Brown had 223 yards against Penn State and Josh McCray had 142. The Fighting Illini ran for 336 yards two weeks ago against Charlotte as well.

"Their run game they do it several different ways," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. "We need to make sure that we can get aligned correctly to defend the run, then at that point you have to make tackles. First thing you got to do is put yourself in position to make the play. Second thing you got to make the play. Their running backs run really hard. They're a downhill run football team. And when that happens, you better be ready to go tackle and use the right tackling method, otherwise you're gonna miss tackles and that's not pretty when that happens."

