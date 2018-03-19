It's time to start a new week in the scarlet nation, which means The Monday Morning Kickoff returns with all your latest Rutgers news.

On the mat (Rutgers Wrestling)

Rutgers put two of its grapplers on the podium this weekend in Cleveland at the NCAA Championships as 125-pounder Nick Suriano took second place and 133-pounder Scott Delvecchio finished in sixth place. This was the first time in the program’s history that it featured two All-Americans.

Suriano wrestled for a national title, but fell 5-1 to Iowa freshman Spencer Lee. He will have two more tries at it, although this was the last go-round for Delvecchio.

"He means so much to this program," head coach Scott Goodale said of Delvecchio per RU communications. "He's been through it all and has been so consistent for five years and he finally broke through. This whole tournament is a rollercoaster with the highs and the lows, but good for Scott DelVecchio. That's awesome.”

Rutgers had four other wrestlers at the NCAA championships, none of which placed. Rutgers finished 11th with a total of 42.5 points, which marked its highest-ever NCAA finish.

A view from the gridiron (Rutgers Football)

All was quiet at Rutgers last week as the Scarlet Knights took a break from spring practice because of spring break. However, practice will resume this Tuesday and will continue on Thursday and Saturday as well.

Rutgers is in the midst of some position battles, although much of the defense appears to be back in place, with eight returning starters. That also means one more year for returning captain Deonte Roberts.

“I’m just trying to bring my team success and leading by example; doing what coaches ask me and making the plays I’m supposed to,” Roberts said. “Just the little things, anything the coaches ask, I am just doing them.”

On the recruiting front, Rutgers continues to search for in-state talent and recently had sophomore lineman Luke Wypler of St. Joe’s Montvale on campus.

“The visit to Rutgers was great,” Wypler said. “I got a tour around the facilities and got to see everything from the weight room to the locker rooms. I also had the chance to have a positional meeting to learn more about their style and how they coach.”

Meanwhile, quarterback recruiting continues to stretch far and wide as Rutgers is now pursuing Texas junior Sam Saxton as the second potential signal caller in the class of 2019.

“Coach John McNulty offered me,” Saxton said. “His message to me was that they are in the process of building an amazing program and that they believe as a coaching staff that I would be a perfect fit to run their offense.”

Stay logged on to Scarlet Nation for all the latest Rutgers recruiting and team news as it unfolds.