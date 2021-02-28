A long list of schools are coming after defensive back Davison Igbinosun. The 6-foot-3 athlete out of Union, N.J. is trying to work through his options and there are a few schools in good position with him right now.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"The schools that are doing the best job with me I'd have to say are Rutgers, Notre Dame, Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest," Igbinosun said. Rutgers- "They are doing such a good job with me because of Fran Brown," he said. "He's probably the best recruiter in the country. He's good at what he does. He's like a big brother. He's super authentic. They were producing turnovers this season. Their defense looked completely different from the year before. They looked hungry."

Pittsburgh- "They run a lot of press-man and they like long corners," said Igbinosun. "I feel like I fit the mold. At Pitt I speak to Archie Collins, Tim Salem, and coach Narduzzi. We talk about football, life, we talk about track a lot."

Notre Dame- “I speak to coach Mickens and coach O'Leary and I took a virtual visit last week," he said. "I liked it a lot. It's a good football school with great tradition. Notre Dame speaks for itself. They have an elite level of football and academics. I played on the same 7v7 team with Clarence Lewis."

Virginia- "I speak to coach Howell and coach Hunter," Igbinosun said. "They're recruiting me very hard. I like that they see me as a safety like Juan Thornhill, who plays with Chiefs now. They really like me a lot. I took a bunch of virtual visits with them. I took one a few nights ago. Virginia is a beautiful place. I like the head coach, coach Bronco Mendenhall."

Wake Forest- "I speak to Ryan Crawford a lot," he said. "He's trying to teach me about the culture. It's a small school. It feels like I'm a fit. I watch ACC football a lot and I saw the Clemson game. It's Clemson but they looked like a pretty good football team."

