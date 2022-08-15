The latest salaries for Rutgers Football heading into the 2022 season
With so many new assistant coaches on the Rutgers Football staff this offseason, The Knight Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like heading into the 2022 season.
— OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($1.02mil)
— DC Joe Harasymiak ($775k)
— OL Augie Hoffmann ($350k)
— RBs Andrew Aurich ($315k)
— TEs Nunzio Campanile ($315k)
— DL Marquise Watson ($275k)
— LBs Corey Hetherman ($275k)
— CBs Mark Orphey ($250k)
— WRs Damiere Shaw ($250k)
— S Drew Lascari ($225k)
**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**
--------------------------------------------------------------
