 The latest on Rutgers Wrestling, potential 2021 season
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 14:51:03 -0600') }}

The latest on Rutgers Wrestling, potential 2021 season

Lex Knapp
Wrestling Analyst

There is still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the sport of college wrestling, as there hasn't been any type of scheduling announced just yet for the 2021 season. However there are some rumors floating around about potential lineups, upcoming Scarlet Knights Wrestling Club events and more.

With that being said, TKR wrestling analyst Lex Knapp has all the latest happenings surround the Scarlet Knights program.

Mobbin’ Media’s Rokfin Event aka Battle on the Banks!

On January 2nd Rutgers wrestling fans can get another preview of some Rutgers wrestling talent, as Anthony Ashnault’s media group, Mobbin’ Media, is putting together a lineup of matches featuring several current Rutgers wrestlers, including Sebastian Rivera. In addition to Rivera, Sammy Alvarez, John Poznanski, Dylan Shawver, Christian Colucci, Connor O’Neill, and Joe Grello are slated to compete. The event will be headlined by 2019 World Champion, Jacarra Winchester, and USA National Team member, Koral Sugiyama, in the main event. Fans can catch the action on Mobbin’ Media’s Rokfin page, starting at 5 PM Est.

{{ article.author_name }}