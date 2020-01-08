News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 15:33:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The latest on 2021 G Jaden Jones official visit to Rutgers

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
Basketball Analyst
@MitchellDeAnte

It was a great start to the week for Rutgers basketball and head coach Steve Pikiell. The program knocked off their third ranked opponent on the year in front of highly-touted 2021 guard Jaden Jone...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}