The latest of 2020 four star big man Clifford Omoruyi
Rivals four-star center Cliff Omoruyi arrived in America in September of 2016 without any experience playing organized basketball.Since then, Omoruyi has transformed himself into a can’t miss prosp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news