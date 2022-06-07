 The latest from Scarlet Knights 2023 OL commit John Stone
While the Rutgers staff has been on the grind in adding new commits in the 2023 cycle, the work never stops in continuing to recruit the ones currently on board.

That’s the case with Washington Township (NJ) offensive lineman John Stone, who has seen his relationship grow with the Scarlet Knights brass as a whole since pledging in February.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder talked to the site about who has been in communication with him.

“Coach [Augie] Hoffmann is a great dude and we’ve bonded really well,” he told The Knight Report. “Coach [Andy] Aurich, Coach [Corey] Hetherman, Coach [Joe] Susan, Coach [Scott] Vallone and Coach [Greg] Schiano are the other coaches I’m keeping a great relationship with. The staff is amazing. Every time I go up there I have a great time.”

