The latest from 2020 Rutgers wideout commit Ahmirr Robinson
It’s been two months since Union (NJ) 2020 wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson announced his commitment to Rutgers and since then, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has had plenty of time to reflect and relax.Ro...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news