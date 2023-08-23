"At The Knight Society we are constantly trying to find ways to both connect student student athletes with alumni as well as support them financially," said Knight Society Founder and CEO Geo Baker. "This partnership allows us to do both. Asbury Park Brewery was founded by Rutgers grads and Scarlet Ale is a great choice of drink for all Rutgers fans especially with tailgating season right around the corner. We can’t wait to see Rutgers fans enjoying their Scarlet ale at tailgates and other RU sporting events."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rutgers collective The Knight Society announced a new partnership with Asbury Park Brewing Company that will raise Name, Image and Likeness funds for Scarlet Knights athletes through beer sales.

The Asbury Park Brewery’s Scarlet Ale Lager will now be sold with a percentage of the profits going towards The Knight Society, thus benefitting Scarlet Knights athletes. On top of that every can will also be sporting The Knight Society logo and a small blurb that states, "A portion of the proceeds go to our partners at The Knight Society".

Along with the beer being sold in over 250 stores across the Tri-State, the lager will also be available at both major Rutgers Athletics facilities in Jersey Mike’s Arena and SHI Stadium starting this upcoming season.

The 2023 Rutgers Football season is set to kick off on September 3rd, 2023 at Noon ET, with the new look Scarlet Ale being available to Scarlet Knights fans immediately after.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans will be able to find Scarlet ale in stores using https://www.shorepoint.com/beer-finder/ starting on Monday 8/28.