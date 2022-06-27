The FL to NJ pipeline continues as Bo Mascoe chooses Rutgers Football

"I'm committed to Rutgers University," Mascoe told TKR. "I chose Rutgers because I feel like they are the school that fits me best and they are basically like family. The staff was very exctied when I told them the news."

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound cornerback made the news official today on Twitter and becomes the 15th member of the Scarlet Knights class this recruiting cycle.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another Florida prospect for their 2023 class, as defensive back Bo Mascoe out of Osceola High Schol made the call.

The Florida cornerback was on campus just a few weeks ago for a mid-week official visit with the staff in late June and that was the thing that really sealed the deal for him.

"The visit was great, I had an awesome time," said Mascoe. "I loved how everybpdy around there is like family and I also like how they can develop me to become a better player. I also spent the most time talking with coach O (Mark Orphey) and (Joe) Harasymiak. We all have a pretty good relationship with each other. Like we can have a good time with one another not just talking about football, but about anything."

Now the class of 2023 defensive back has shown some versatility at the high school level, playing all over the secondary for Osceola. However the Scarlet Knights see him more as a nickel corner for them in the future.

With Mascoe now on board, Rutgers Football currently has five commitments in the class of 2023 from the Sunshine state and Mascoe hopes that he can add a few more to that list as well.

"I don't have anyone specific yet," he said. "But I definitely plan on trying to recruit some others to join us. My message is simple, if you join us you will get to play with a bunch of guys that are trying to work to win a championship and you'll become part of a true family atmosphere."

In the end, the 5.5, three-star prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of offers from programs such as Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Marshall, Western Kentucky and a few others.