The first official Rutgers Football depth chart for the 2022 season
Rutgers Football released its depth chart on Monday afternoon ahead of this Saturday's season-opener against Boston College and here's a few things that caught our eye?
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES....
-- 10 ORs overall, four of which among the starters.
-- To nor surprise the quarterback is still ongoing. Won't know a whole lot more until gameday.
-- The starting offensive line isn't set just yet, but they are close. Both tackles will be manned by Tyler and Pierce. JD DiRenzo will man a guard spot and Ireland Brown will man the middle. The lone spot for grabs is between Curtis Dunlap and Mike Ciaffoni who are both completely different sizes.
-- Wide Receiver was a big surprise as Joshua Youngblood is the lone secured starting spot with Taj Harris/Shameen Jones on one side and Sean Ryan/Aron Cruickshank on the other. Despite the depth chart looking as is, I'm sure they will rotate guys in and out.
-- Interestingly enough Isaiah Washington is nowhere to be found here, as it looks like he won't be a part of the rotation.
-- Langan has won the job at tight end, which a great sign for his development.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES....
-- Defensive line is deep, which is a big reason why I think despite the starters there, everyone will play.
-- Kyonte Hamilton focusing on football 24/7 should pay huge dividends for his development on the gridiron.
-- Yes linebacker depth is well not there, but Andrew Vince has made a ton of strides, enough to make the two-deep.
-- Igbinosun is way too good to keep off the field and it's a big reason why he is listed as a starter among the defense.
-- Long Snapper is still to be determined.
COMPLETE DEPTH CHART AS RECRUITS....
QUARTERBACK....
RUNNING BACK....
WIDE RECEIVER....
TIGHT END....
OFFENSIVE LINE (OT, OG, C, GG, OT)....
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DE, DT, DT)....
LINEBACKERS....
DEFENSIVE BACKS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
