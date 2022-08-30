Rutgers Football released its depth chart on Monday afternoon ahead of this Saturday's season-opener against Boston College and here's a few things that caught our eye?

-- 10 ORs overall, four of which among the starters.

-- To nor surprise the quarterback is still ongoing. Won't know a whole lot more until gameday.

-- The starting offensive line isn't set just yet, but they are close. Both tackles will be manned by Tyler and Pierce. JD DiRenzo will man a guard spot and Ireland Brown will man the middle. The lone spot for grabs is between Curtis Dunlap and Mike Ciaffoni who are both completely different sizes.

-- Wide Receiver was a big surprise as Joshua Youngblood is the lone secured starting spot with Taj Harris/Shameen Jones on one side and Sean Ryan/Aron Cruickshank on the other. Despite the depth chart looking as is, I'm sure they will rotate guys in and out.

-- Interestingly enough Isaiah Washington is nowhere to be found here, as it looks like he won't be a part of the rotation.

-- Langan has won the job at tight end, which a great sign for his development.