 2021 Rutgers Football depth chart
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 12:15:25 -0500') }} football Edit

The first official 2021 Rutgers Football depth chart

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football released their first depth chart of the 2021 season.

NOTES / TIDBITS……

— Backup quarterback battle is still ongoing and likely will be an ongoing competition for the rest of the season.

— Two position switches on the roster, as Max Patterson moves from WR to DB and Kevin Schaefer moves from TE to OL.

— The offensive line is finally been settled and features a lot of veteran guys, as every single starter is a junior or senior.

— The biggest surprise on this year’s depth chart is between Felter being a backup or Fogg/TMW being listed as an OR.

— Mohamed Toure is listed as a backup at defensive end but don’t forget Schiano said earlier in camp that he will be used as both an end and linebacker.

— There are three starting linebackers listed, however if you recall there was a lot of nickel last season. So will be interesting to see how that works out throughout the year.

— Guy Fava is back and working as the teams backup kicker and punter.

NOTABLE VISITORS TODAY: NFL Scouts from the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

{{ article.author_name }}