The first official 2021 Rutgers Football depth chart
Rutgers Football released their first depth chart of the 2021 season.
GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE!!
NOTES / TIDBITS……
— Backup quarterback battle is still ongoing and likely will be an ongoing competition for the rest of the season.
— Two position switches on the roster, as Max Patterson moves from WR to DB and Kevin Schaefer moves from TE to OL.
— The offensive line is finally been settled and features a lot of veteran guys, as every single starter is a junior or senior.
— The biggest surprise on this year’s depth chart is between Felter being a backup or Fogg/TMW being listed as an OR.
— Mohamed Toure is listed as a backup at defensive end but don’t forget Schiano said earlier in camp that he will be used as both an end and linebacker.
— There are three starting linebackers listed, however if you recall there was a lot of nickel last season. So will be interesting to see how that works out throughout the year.
— Guy Fava is back and working as the teams backup kicker and punter.
NOTABLE VISITORS TODAY: NFL Scouts from the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board