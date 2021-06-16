The B1G Picture: Unanswered questions

Depending on the level of access a given team may provide media and fans in the early offseason, spring games and open practices can be quite eye-opening for a number of programs across the Big Ten. Oftentimes though, even if some questions are answered, many topics go unresolved as coaching staffs require more time over the summer to evaluate personnel and make heads or tails of their own roster. Rather than discussing the major takeaways that we DID glean about each team before summer got underway, we’re sinking into the most important questions that have yet to be answered at this stage in the offseason. As part of our ongoing B1G Picture series, check out what insiders from every Big Ten site in the Rivals.com network had to say on this topic down below. ALSO: The B1G Picture: This season will be a disaster if...

EAST DIVISION:

Ohio State

The running back pecking order still needs sorting out in Columbus. (Kevin Noon/BuckeyeGrove)

The no-tackling protocol put in place during the Buckeyes’ spring game meant that little could be gleaned about the pecking order in Tony Alford’s running back room, and especially with presumptive starter Master Teague on the sidelines. Trey Sermon’s late-season emergence saved Ohio State from a somewhat mundane start to the season running the ball (by Buckeye standards) in 2020, and many fans now hope one of the less-experienced RBs can provide a similarly exciting complement to Teague in 2021. True freshman TreVeyon Henderson is the most buzzed about newcomer, but second-year fan favorite Miyan Williams and third-year RB Marcus Crowley also seem to be on relatively equal footing when it comes to prospective playing time. – BuckeyeGrove team writer Griffin Strom

Indiana

The question that was not really answered this spring for Indiana is how healthy is Michael Penix. There have been photos that have circulated of how stronger and bigger he physically looks, as well as him throwing, but how healthy is Penix and, better yet, can he stay healthy an entire season. Another question that remains unanswered is who will be the starting running back. Running backs coach Deland McCullough has publicly stated that he likes to play many backs but has been non-committal on who will be the starter for Indiana. – TheHoosier staff writer Paul Gable

Penn State

There are plenty of question marks surrounding Sean Clifford's performance. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Certainly, quarterback was, is, and continues to be the major question for Penn State as the program shifts into the summer offseason. Can Sean Clifford be markedly improved on how he performed last year? Genuinely, no one really knows, and the best intentions and confidence of the program itself don’t really rectify that uncertainty. Flatly, he has to be better because he’s the only option Penn State has. His performance will be dictated by plenty of other factors, as is always the case, but if given the opportunity, he’s going to have to come through. – BlueWhiteIllustrated senior editor Nate Bauer

Maryland

Who starts along the offensive line and where. With the late addition of JUCO center Aric Harris, the Terps' starting offensive line could look completely different in the season opener than it did in the spring game. – TerrapinSportsReport publisher Scott Greene

Rutgers

The offensive line is far from set in stone. Yes technically every single lineman who started a game for the Scarlet Knights last year has returned but with some of the young guys and newcomers stepping up there is still a lot of question marks. The only two starters that seem solidified at this point are Raiqwon O’Neal at left tackle and sixth year Nick Krimin, but even he has been back and forth between center and guard this spring in hopes that the staff can find the best five guys. Along with those two, Rutgers also has a young guy in Bryan Felter who started six games last season at guard and can also play center, expect him to get the nod at one of those spots. Now the right side of the line is the biggest question, we’ve mentioned that Hollin Pierce is pushing for the right tackle spot, battling with guys like Brendan Bordner (three starts in 2020), David Nwaogwugwu who’s played both tackle or and guard this spring and Reggie Sutton who started at both right guard and right tackle for Rutgers in 2020. Those three also didn’t suit up for the spring game recently making it even more of a challenge to understand who’s making strides. While it seems like three spots are pretty solidified, the other two offensive line spots along the right side of the line are still very big question marks. – TheKnightReport publisher Richard Schnyderite

Michigan

Will Josh Gattis' offense show improvement this year? (Per Kjeldsen)

In addition to who will start at quarterback, the question that remains unanswered is whether the not the offense, in its third season under coordinator Josh Gattis, will do enough to outscore opponents, maybe win a shootout or two and be among the best in the conference. The unit finished 68th nationally in scoring offense and 78th in total offense in 2020. While an opt out from now-NFL wideout Nico Collins and injuries to key offensive linemen didn't help, the group should've been better. The offensive line, while the exact five starters are to be determined, should be at least solid, but very quarterback and skill position play needs to occur if the Wolverines want to score enough to mask some of the defensive issues. – TheWolverine staff writer Clayton Sayfie

Michigan State

No team in the Big Ten hit the transfer portal harder than Michigan State did this past off-season. I think we got a pretty good feel for how some of the additions can fit within the structure of returning players. Drew Jordan (Duke) is going to strengthen the d-line. Tackle Jarrett Horst (Arkansas St.) was a critical acquisition for the o-line. The same is true for Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest) at running back. We don’t know, however, how all of the other portal addition are going to fit within Tucker’s program. – SpartanMag associate editor Paul Konyndyk

WEST DIVISION:

Northwestern

Finding a proper replacement for Ramsey at QB will be crucial for the Wildcats. (AP)

There actually were very few questions answered in what was a relatively quiet spring, with very little media coverage. The biggest one, though, is quarterback. Remember, Northwestern is just a year removed from having the worst passing offense in the Power Five – and that I’ve ever personally seen in the Big Ten – in 2019. Ramsey rescued the offense last year, but now they will have a new starter at the most important position on the field for the fourth straight season. – WildcatReport publisher/managing editor Louie Vaccher

Iowa

Is Spencer Petras ready to build on the finish to the 2020 season? Watching a couple of open practices this spring there wasn’t anything that we saw that say, yeah, he’s taken the next step. Petras had some really good moments and he’s the clear #1 quarterback, but he also had several instances where he looked a lot like the quarterback from early last year trying to force throws into traffic and lacking touch. – HawkeyeReport publisher Tom Kakert

Wisconsin

It all goes back to the tailback spot. Brown comes to Madison with a resume that is picture-esque for what you’d want in replacing former assistant John Settle -- especially as he successfully mentored players at the professional level with the Dallas Cowboys. However, we really caught no extended looks of anyone at that spot during the team periods of those open practices. Will Berger, a former four-star prospect, continue his evolution into what could be another premiere Badger back from New Jersey? The bigger question is who will step up behind him to complement his skill sets, and can one of the now-four freshmen signees emerge early as well? – BadgerBlitz senior writer Jake Kocorowski

Minnesota

P.J. Fleck and company need to sort some things out in the secondary. (AP)

The secondary. Up to this point, no transfers have been taken in the secondary for a group that I mentioned previously struggled a year ago. The Gophers allowed 64.1% of passes to be completed a season ago, good for 98th in the country. And they just lost a corner to the NFL. Justin Walley will have his chances and has looked good but is still only a true freshman. I still expect the team to take another transfer at this spot now that players are done with spring camp and may be looking for a change of scenery. – TheGopherReport staff member Alex Carlson

Purdue

Who will be the quarterback? That likely won’t be decided until late in training camp. Senior Aidan O’Connell and junior Jack Plummer are the main contenders. Don’t be shocked if Plummer wins out, since he’s the more mobile of the duo. And Brohm has said he wants more running ability in his signal-caller in 2021. – GoldandBlack associate editor Tom Dienhart

Nebraska

USC transfer Markese Stepp may no longer be the answer at RB for the Huskers, but who will be? (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Images)

I will go back to running back on this one. I do not think anybody has an idea of how things are going to look at the running back position and who will pull ahead in the race. USC transfer Markese Stepp came in this spring, but he immediately got hurt and was out with a foot injury. Before that, he was the perceived 2021 starter. I do not get that impression anymore. – HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan

Illinois