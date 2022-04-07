The 2022 TKR Spring Game fantasy challenge!
The Scarlet-White Game is set for Friday night, April 22nd inside of SHI Stadium, so something new I wanted to try to get more people involved this year was the TKR Spring Game Fantasy Challenge. I know another site on the network has seen a lot of success with this in the past, and here's how it goes....
This is a head-to-head fantasy football game based on Rutgers spring game. Everyone who wants to participate just has to simply just respond to this post below with their lineup filled in. You will have until 4pm EST the day of the spring game (April 22nd) to complete your rosters. Any team that isn't filled by 4pm on April 22nd will be disqualified.
We'll be drafting for the following positions....
QB:
RB:
WR:
WR:
TE:
Flex (RB, WR or TE):
DL:
DL:
LB:
LB:
DB:
DB:
K:
Team Defense(Scarlet OR White)
THE SCORING......
OFFENSE SCORING
- 6 points for rushing, receiving or passing touchdowns
- 1 point for 10 rushing or receiving yards
- 1 point for 25 passing yards
- 1 point for 1 reception
- 0.5 points for 1 tackle
- 1 point for 1 tackle for loss
- 2 points for 1 sack
- 3 points for 1 forced fumble
- 3 points for 1 recovered fumble
- 3 points for 1 interception
- 1 point for 1 PAT- 3 points for 1 field goal (any distance)
TEAM DEFENSE SCORING
- 10 points for 0 points allowed
- 7 points for 3-10 points allowed
- 4 points for 11-20 points allowed
- 3 points for 21-30 points allowed
- 0 points for 31+ allowed
- 1 point for 1 sack
- 2 points for 1 turnover (fumble or interception)
TIEBREAKER(S) -- IF NEEDED.
First tiebreaker: Winning team (Scarlet or White)
Second tiebreaker: Total score between both teams (Closest to the number wins)
First Place -- TBD
Second Place -- 1 year membership to The Knight Report
Third Place -- Sixth month membership to The Knight Report
We'll use Rutgers' official stats to calculate the scores, and I'll handle all of that.
Have fun and good luck.
