The 2022 TKR Spring Game fantasy challenge!

The Scarlet-White Game is set for Friday night, April 22nd inside of SHI Stadium, so something new I wanted to try to get more people involved this year was the TKR Spring Game Fantasy Challenge. I know another site on the network has seen a lot of success with this in the past, and here's how it goes....

This is a head-to-head fantasy football game based on Rutgers spring game. Everyone who wants to participate just has to simply just respond to this post below with their lineup filled in. You will have until 4pm EST the day of the spring game (April 22nd) to complete your rosters. Any team that isn't filled by 4pm on April 22nd will be disqualified.