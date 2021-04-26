Just when you think Rutgers Football is done with the transfer portal for this year, head coach Greg Schiano and staff find a way to surprise everyone and add one more player to upgrade their roster.

For the third time this offseason, the Scarlet Knights have added a transfer from Temple as former Owls cornerback Christian Braswell announced his decision to join the team last week via social media.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Rutgers,” Braswell told TKR. “One of the main reasons was definitely coach Fran (Brown), I had built a relationship with him up at Temple and I had a bunch of success in the season I was under him, so that was one of the main reasons. You know then hearing all the good things about coach (Greg) Schiano and just the things that Rutgers are doing, building a great team over there. It was just something I wanted to be apart of, especially the schedule that they play as well, I thought that was big.”

