 Temple DB Christian Braswell becomes third owl to join Rutgers Football this offseason
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 14:26:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Temple DB Christian Braswell becomes third owl to join Rutgers Football

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Early Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football got a surprise of sorts as former Temple Owls defensive back Christian Braswell announced his decision to join the program.

Braswell is listed as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback and finished last season with 21 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Braswell is the third Temple transfer to join the Scarlet Knights this offseason as former Owls offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu and defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh joined the team this past January.

Technically the 2020 season was supposed to be Braswell’s redshirt junior year, but since that season doesn't count towards eligibility, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In the end, Braswell chose the Scarlet Knights out of the portal over teams such as Boston College, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Mississippi State and UCLA.

Stay tuned for more on Braswell and Rutgers Football right here on The Knight Report!

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}