Temple DB Christian Braswell becomes third owl to join Rutgers Football
Early Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football got a surprise of sorts as former Temple Owls defensive back Christian Braswell announced his decision to join the program.
Braswell is listed as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback and finished last season with 21 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Braswell is the third Temple transfer to join the Scarlet Knights this offseason as former Owls offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu and defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh joined the team this past January.
Technically the 2020 season was supposed to be Braswell’s redshirt junior year, but since that season doesn't count towards eligibility, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In the end, Braswell chose the Scarlet Knights out of the portal over teams such as Boston College, Northwestern, Wake Forest, Mississippi State and UCLA.
