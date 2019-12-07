The Knight Report has confirmed with sources that Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano is expected to add Fran Brown as a Co-Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Backs coach to his Scarlet Knights staff. Brown is set to make the jump from Temple, where he most recently served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs coach.

Brown is expected to fill the void left by former defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator Noah Joseph. According to the source, Brown will make somewhere around the $600k mark.

