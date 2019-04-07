Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football TE Matt Alaimo happy to be back home in NJ

Sok7tao4ts3rx4vjeax6
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

For the first time since transferring from UCLA to Rutgers, Matt Alaimo met with reporters last week.Alaimo, a former three-star prospect at tight end, who was ranked No. 13 in New Jersey and No. 3...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}