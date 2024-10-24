TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

in other news
Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....
Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight
The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition
Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against UCLA on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC
The TKR Podcast recaps Greg Schiano's Monday press conference + offers final thoughts on the UCLA game.
One of The Knight Report's weekly game preview pieces is our Throwback Thursday piece, where we compare the Rutgers Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
This week we compare the Scarlet Knights to the USC Trojans football team to see what they looked like and where and how they ranked in high school.
QUARTERBACK....
RUNNING BACK....
WIDE RECEIVER....
TIGHT END....
OFFENSIVE LINE....
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)
LINEBACKERS....
DEFENSIVE BACKS....
