TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Minnesota projected starters as recruits

in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell
The TKR Podcast welcomes Steve Pikiell to the show to preview the 2024-25 season.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Minnesota.
Rutgers Women's Basketball holds off Manhattan in season debut
Rutgers Women's Basketball held off a fierce effort from Manhattan in its season debut at Jersey Mike's Arena.
TKR TV: Everything Greg Schiano said ahead of the Minnesota game
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media ahead of his team's week 11 matchup against Minnesota.
TKR Pod: 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season Preview
The TKR Podcast goes in depth breaking down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball team ahead of the season.
in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell
The TKR Podcast welcomes Steve Pikiell to the show to preview the 2024-25 season.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Minnesota.
Rutgers Women's Basketball holds off Manhattan in season debut
Rutgers Women's Basketball held off a fierce effort from Manhattan in its season debut at Jersey Mike's Arena.
One of The Knight Report's weekly game preview pieces is our Throwback Thursday piece, where we compare the Rutgers Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
This week we compare the Scarlet Knights to the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team to see what they looked like and where and how they ranked in high school.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
QUARTERBACK....
RUNNING BACK....
WIDE RECEIVER....
TIGHT END....
OFFENSIVE LINE....
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)
LINEBACKERS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
DEFENSIVE BACKS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board