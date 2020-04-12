News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tampa’s Austin Dean is Rutgers’ newest 2021 linebacker target

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers is evidently looking to add to its 2021 recruiting class linebacking core which already includes West Side (NJ) standout Khayri Banton and Georgetown Prep (MD) two-sporter Kyonte Hamilton.H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}