 TheKnightReport - Tampa Bay Tech HC Roberts on Rutgers 2021 DL commit Hughes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-20 22:37:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Tampa Bay Tech HC Roberts on Rutgers 2021 DL commit Hughes

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Head coach Greg Schiano’s ties to West Florida have paid dividends for Rutgers with four area prospects committed to the program in this year’s recruiting cycle.One of those four is Tampa Bay Tech ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}