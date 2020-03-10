Taking a look at the Rutgers running backs heading into spring
Pretty much everyone knows that the Rutgers running back position will be led by junior Isaih Pacheco, but he has a very interesting group of talented, younger backs behind him who will get plenty ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news