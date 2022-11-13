Rutgers Football and Men's Basketball played at essentially the same time on Saturday. Greg Schiano's gridiron team kick-off at noon EST at Michigan State while Steve Pikiell's hardwood club tipped-off at 2:00 p.m. from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. If you missed some or all of the action, TKR has you covered with a handful of takaways from each game.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Football: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 21 -- Penalties Rutgers remains one of the most penalized teams in the country, and these mistakes played a role in the visitors not coming out on top with the win. The Scarlet Knights were flagged a whopping 14 times for 107 yards. There were holding penalties, false starts, and pass interference calls on offense. On defense, Rutgers was flagged for infractions that helped extend Spartan drives which resulted in points on the scoreboard. There were also holding calls on special teams returns, too. -- Productive While yes, the offense committed many penalties, it had its best day by far for a unit that has struggled all year long. Rutgers tacked up 460 yards of offense and outgained MSU in that area. Gavin Wimsatt, making his fourth start and third straight, threw for 236 yards, completing 20-of-34 passes with two touchdowns. His passer rating was 136.5. Kyle Monangai ran 24 times for 162 yards, the most for Rutgers against a Big Ten Conference opponent. All of those good performances were all for naught. Rutgers was a really good 8-of-16 on third downs and scored a long touchdown on fourth down. -- Defense crashing back down to Earth At the beginning the year, the Rutgers defense was playing as well as any team in the country. It was preventing rushing yards, teams couldn't score against it, and its secondary was considered a main strength. Not anymore. Michigan State racked up 455 yards on a day where Peyton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. The running game got the best of Rutgers too, tallying 197 yards and 5.6 yards per carry. Michigan State had eight chunk passing plays and six chunk running plays.

Rutgers freshman guard Derek Simpson (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)