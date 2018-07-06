As the Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to recruit the country of Sweden, it continues to pay dividends for them as they have picked up a commitment from Sweden Offensive Tackle Anton Oskarsson.

A senior at Rig Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, Oskarsson is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect who held offers from Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Massachusetts, and Towson. A member of Premier Players International, Oskarsson camped at Ohio State in June where he had the chance to workout in front of the Rutgers staff. His performance during camp ultimately landed him an offer. It is the same program that helped the Scarlet Knights land Swedish defensive end Robin Jutwreten last year.

Premier Players International CEO Brandon Collier said, "I think Anton is one of the biggest sleepers in the 2019 class. He is a kid that can play all five positions and is very athletic with a very strong core. He has arguably the most upside of any lineman that I've seen out here in Europe. I'm convinced if he played for a USA high school program he would be a four-star recruit."

Oskarsson is unranked by Rivals.com but is ranked by PPI Recruits as a 4-star and the No. 2 player in their Class of 2019 rankings. You can watch his highlight tape below.