Finding talent from outside of the United States isn't anything new for Rutgers Basketball.

Oskar Palmquist was a member of a loaded 2020 class. He's from Sweden but played postgraduate ball in Florida.

Rutgers is hoping to strike oil in Sweden a second time in Bobi Klintman. A 6-8, 200-pound forward/wing, Klintman is one of the top players in Sweden, and he's quickly earning the respect of college coaches throughout the United States.