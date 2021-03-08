Swedish 2022 standout Bobi Klintman discusses Rutgers offer
Finding talent from outside of the United States isn't anything new for Rutgers Basketball.
Oskar Palmquist was a member of a loaded 2020 class. He's from Sweden but played postgraduate ball in Florida.
Rutgers is hoping to strike oil in Sweden a second time in Bobi Klintman. A 6-8, 200-pound forward/wing, Klintman is one of the top players in Sweden, and he's quickly earning the respect of college coaches throughout the United States.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news