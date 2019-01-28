After a two-match skid, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling team was back home on Friday night to take on the unranked Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans came in with a 4–5 record, and had dropped three of four conference duals. Needless to say, it was a match that Rutgers could not afford to lose.

Things started off a bit scary for the Scarlet Knights, as the match started at 197-pounds. Matt Correnti kicked things off, and looked to be wrestling well against Michigan State’s Brad Wilton.

Correnti got out to an early lead, with a takedown and a strong ride. The second period started with Correnti on top, where he gave up an escape to Wilton. Once on their feet, Wilton found a cow catcher, putting Correnti to his back, and securing the fall. The upset gave Michigan State an early 6-0 lead.

Rutgers followed up with a crucial match, due to the bonus point upset. After several minutes of hand fighting, and traded escapes, Christian Colucci and Christian Rebottaro went into overtime at heavyweight.

Colucci and Rebottaro did not score in either sudden victory periods, and both escaped in the first tie breaker, sending them to the second tie breaker. Colucci started the first portion of tiebreaker two on bottom, where he found a crucial reversal, and rode out the remainder of the period.

Rebottaro went down, following Colucci’s escape, needing two points to even the score. Rebottaro was unsuccessful, as Colucci stayed on top for the entire thirty seconds.