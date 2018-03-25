Tai Strickland took the second stop on a three-school official visit tour this weekend with a trip to Rutgers. The class of 2018 point guard out of Florida is a top priority for head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff, and he felt like one.

“It was a really good visit,” Strickland said. “We walked around the campus, coach Pikiell did a really good job of letting me know I’m wanted there and I’m needed there and he’s throwing me into the fire as soon as we get on campus. It was a great experience, great to know what they’re all about.”

Pikiell’s message to Strickland remained the same as it’s been throughout his recruitment.

“Come in and lead the team, be our guy,” Strickland said. “That’s what he’s preached.”

Strickland was hosted by Geo Baker. The freshman guard had a breakout performance at the Big Ten Tournament at the end of the season, a cherry on top of a solid first year.

Seeing the trust the coaching staff put in him — both as a young player and as a guard — is “absolutely” good to see.

The two took a trip to Dave and Buster Saturday night along with Baker’s classmate Myles Johnson. The competition flowed throughout the night between potential future teammates.

“It was really cool,” Strickland said of hanging out with Baker. “Geo is going to be really good and he was really good this year as a freshman. It was great to see what they do, their daily routines, stuff like that.”

Strickland said he hung out with the rest of the team as well, sans Corey Sanders.

The rising senior guard is back home in Lakeland, Florida, contemplating his future. But regardless of whether he chooses to return for his senior season or join the professional ranks, it won’t have an effect on Strickland’s decision.

“Not at all,” Strickland said when asked if Sanders’ decision affects his. “I don’t know his situation but Pikiell told me ‘you have a place here’ Corey could play off the ball, I could play off the ball so it really doesn’t matter.”

Strickland was accompanied by his parents, who are both New York natives. His father Rod, a 16-year NBA veteran, took advantage of the trip to Madison Square Garden for an appearance with the New York Knicks.



