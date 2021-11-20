STORY: Rutgers defense battles, offense drops a goose egg at PSU

On a day where the defense hung tough for two-and-a-half quarters, the offense generated next to nothing as the Rutgers football team was shut out 28-0 by Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

The loss pushes Rutgers' record to 5-6 on the season and 2-6 in Big Ten play.

"That's a good football team," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "Top 10 defense for a reason. We got to regroup and we will. We'll come back tomorrow and get ready for Maryland.

Rutgers tallied just 165 yards of total offense -- 93 passing and 72 rushing.

"First, they're good and we couldn't run the football even a little bit," Schiano said. "They're a top 10 defense for a reason if you look at the statistics. To win we would have had to play perfectly on offense and we didn't come close to that."

Quarterback Noah Vedral completed just 12-of-23 passes for 91 yards. Gavin Wimsatt went 1-for-3 in spot duty for two yards and an interception.

Bo Melton had three catches for 47 yards. On the ground, Aaron Young (20 yards on seven carries), Johnny Langan (five attempts, 18 yards), Vedral (eight carries, 10 yards), Wimsatt (nine yards, two carries), Kyle Monangai (three attempts, eight yards), and Isaih Pacheco (six carries, seven yards), together averaged only 2.3 yards per rush.

The offensive line struggled to get much push or keep a clean pocket.

"We got shut out so we didn't do anything really well," Schiano said. "We have to first look at coaching. We have to look at ourselves. It's easy to look at personnel. That's what commentators do, but we're not commentators. First you got to say we've given them the best chance to succeed."