The Rutgers Football team had a rough go of things at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Gophers beat the Scarlet Knights, 31-0. For more on the game, check out TKR's day-after thoughts and observations and its weekly stock report below.

STOCK UP P Adam Korsak How does a 77-yard punt sound? That's exactly what Korsak the wizard booted away in the second quarter. Rutgers faced a 4th-and-9 from the Rutgers 9-yard line, and he punted the ball down to the Gophers' 14-yard line. Korsak also had one downed the 1-yard line in the first quarter. Korsak also had a big 63-yard punt. He's back. WR Sean Ryan On a day where multiple receivers dropped passes, Ryan didn't, and he continues to make somewhat of an impact. It's not all him, of course, as the two quarterbacks were just 9-for-24 passing for 86 yards, but Ryan has made big plays as of late and is doing the best he can given the situation. Ryan caught four balls for 46 yards on Saturday.

STOCK DOWN RB Samuel Brown Brown was on his way to have a major role for the back half of the schedule, but an injury will sideline him the rest of the season. The freshman started for the first time last week and racked up 28 carries for over 100 yards. Many fans were excited to see his potential. Rutgers offense Instead of singling players or coaches, we'll group the whole offense together. Rutgers couldn't move the ball whatsoever, as it had just134 total yards with three turnovers. Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral each threw interceptions, while Wimsatt also fumbled. The Scarlet Knights ran just 45 plays to the Gophers' 74 and had the ball for just over 18 minutes in the game while Minnesota had the rock for 41 minutes and change. Oh, and no points. 3rd down and red zone defense The Scarlet Knights failed to play complementary football which forced the defense on the field for a long time. Nonetheless, Minnesota kept moving the chains as it was 13-of-19 on third down and 4-for-4 in the red zone with three touchdowns. The defense has bailed out the offense on many occasions this year, but this was a game where it got tired and couldn't keep up

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) evades Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports)