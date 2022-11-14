The Rutgers football team lost a close game to Michigan State on the road this past Saturday. Meanwhile, the Men's Basketball is off to a 3-0 start. Check out TKR's stock up reports after Week 11 for football and Week 1 for hoops to see which players and such are on the rise or on the way down. Did we miss anything? Let us know on the message board. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

FOOTBALL STOCK UP QB Gavin Wimsatt After having an uneven performance last week against Michigan, the redshirt freshman Wimsatt had his best game as a collegiate quarterback versus the Spartans. Wimsatt registered a 70.2 grade per PFF, and completed 20-of-34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. All were career bests. Wimsatt continues to develop and is getting more comfortable reading defenses and making calls which has allowed him to play better after his fourth start and third in a row. RB Kyle Monangai Monangai also had a career day as the offense in general looked like a true high-powered Big Ten unit. Monangai tallied a career-high 162 rushing yards, the most for a Scarlet Knight in a Big Ten Conference game. It also marked his first 100-yard contest. This was after having no more than 29 yards since the first weeks of the year. LG Kobe Asamoah and OC Gus Zilinskas Asamoah did not grade well per PFF (47.1 including 16.1 passing blocking), but Asamoah started his first career game at left guard. Rutgers benched LT Willie Tyler and moved OG JD DiRenzo to LT. Asamoah took over for DiRenzo. Zilinskas didn't start, but he played quite a bit at center. He was in 43 snaps while starter Ireland Brown saw 39. Zilinskas played in six games last year with two starts, and it wouldn't be surprising if Asamoah and Zilinskas keep on playing more in these final two games of the season. LB Jamier Wright-Collins Starter Deion Jennings left the game early after two snaps, and Wright-Collins came in to fill his shoes and did it rather well. He was in on seven tackles and had a 63.4 PFF grade in 63 snaps, by far the most he's gotten. JWC also graded out in tackling with a great 82.6 (second on the team) and was first in run defense at 76.5. It's safe to say he's no adjusted to his new position.

