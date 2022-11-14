Stock report: Rutgers Football Week 11, Rutgers Hoops Week 1
The Rutgers football team lost a close game to Michigan State on the road this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Men's Basketball is off to a 3-0 start.
Check out TKR's stock up reports after Week 11 for football and Week 1 for hoops to see which players and such are on the rise or on the way down.
Did we miss anything? Let us know on the message board.
FOOTBALL STOCK UP
QB Gavin Wimsatt
After having an uneven performance last week against Michigan, the redshirt freshman Wimsatt had his best game as a collegiate quarterback versus the Spartans. Wimsatt registered a 70.2 grade per PFF, and completed 20-of-34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. All were career bests. Wimsatt continues to develop and is getting more comfortable reading defenses and making calls which has allowed him to play better after his fourth start and third in a row.
RB Kyle Monangai
Monangai also had a career day as the offense in general looked like a true high-powered Big Ten unit. Monangai tallied a career-high 162 rushing yards, the most for a Scarlet Knight in a Big Ten Conference game. It also marked his first 100-yard contest. This was after having no more than 29 yards since the first weeks of the year.
LG Kobe Asamoah and OC Gus Zilinskas
Asamoah did not grade well per PFF (47.1 including 16.1 passing blocking), but Asamoah started his first career game at left guard. Rutgers benched LT Willie Tyler and moved OG JD DiRenzo to LT. Asamoah took over for DiRenzo. Zilinskas didn't start, but he played quite a bit at center. He was in 43 snaps while starter Ireland Brown saw 39. Zilinskas played in six games last year with two starts, and it wouldn't be surprising if Asamoah and Zilinskas keep on playing more in these final two games of the season.
LB Jamier Wright-Collins
Starter Deion Jennings left the game early after two snaps, and Wright-Collins came in to fill his shoes and did it rather well. He was in on seven tackles and had a 63.4 PFF grade in 63 snaps, by far the most he's gotten. JWC also graded out in tackling with a great 82.6 (second on the team) and was first in run defense at 76.5. It's safe to say he's no adjusted to his new position.
MEN'S BASKETBALL STOCK UP
G Cam Spencer
Spencer was a huge addition from the transfer portal for the Scarlet Knights. He was billed as a shooter, but we now know he can do so much more. Not only is he leading the team through three games with 16.7 points, Spencer is also tops in steals and assists with 12 apiece. The shooting guard is making 50% of his 3-pointers so far (7-of-14) and is 50% from the floor as a whole. What's more? He's also a perfect 11-for-11 at the foul line.
F Aundre Hyatt
Hyatt always had the potential, but now you see him get in a rhythm with steady playing time. Hyatt is the third leading scorer at 14.3 ppg, and he's grabbed the second most rebounds with 19 to go along with six steals. Hyatt was hit or miss last season, but he's finding a groove this year.
G Derek Simpson
Simpson isn't shooting the lights out by any means (33% from the floor, 20% on 3-pointers), yet he's still averaging 10 ppg. The freshman has been exciting in the early going, and he might have to play an even bigger role at point guard if Paul Mulcahy has to miss time. Simpson also has six steals and a block.
F Mawot Mag
Mag was a top candidate in the preseason for breakout player of the year, and he's doing just that. Mag scored 10 points in the season opener with five rebounds and two assists and then had eight points, two steals, a block, and an assist with three boards in the second game. His minutes have been steady in the 20s.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board