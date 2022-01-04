Stellar shooting propels Rutgers hoops to first-ever victory over Michigan

We have tremendous respect for Michigan. These guys did it," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "These guys wanted to get that one. We're at about nine-10 (first wins against other Big Ten teams) that this group has checked off the list and it wasn't like that before I got here. It's good feeling. We got a long season left. It's one game, but Michigan has been very good for a long time and they continue to be. (Juwan Howard) is a terrific coach and got a ton of respect for the program. I'm happy we got the win."

Rutgers (8-5, 2-1) has now won three games in a row since coming back from its almost three-week COVID pause.

Michigan had won the previous 14 matchups including all nine since 2014-15, the year Rutgers started playing in the league. The Wolverines never led the in the game.

Rutgers shot 48% both overall (27-of-56) and on 3-pointers (11-for-23). The Scarlet Knights assisted on 20 of the 27 field goals.

Fifth-year senior guard Geo Baker led all scorers with 27 points (10-of-15). He scored 16 points in the second half and 11 in the first when he made his first two attempts from long range. Ron Harper Jr. also netted 20 points (7-of-13) and was 5-of-6 on 3-pointers. The duo combined for 47 of Rutgers' 75 points.

"They play well a lot. Was it the best? I think they can play a lot better too," Pikiell said. "Thankful they were good today, but they've been good a lot and we needed it. Geo has been shooting the ball really well. It's good to have a back. We would have lost a lot of games without Geo Baker. Certainly not the recipe for me getting a lot of sleep. But those two guys were good."

Caleb McConnell made two of three looks from deep and finished with nine points. His biggest imprint on the game, though, was on the defensive end. Cliff Omoruyi added four points, 12 rebounds, and a pair of blocks while Paul Mulcahy tallied seven points and seven assists on the night. Aundre Hyatt chipped in with a tough six points, five boards, and two assists.

The Scarlet Knights also out-rebounded Michigan, 37-32, and recorded three blocks and four steals, including Harper Jr., who had three of them.

Michigan dominated the paint (44 points), but Rutgers outscored the opposition in transition, 15-6.

"Great team win today," Pikiell said. "We battled through foul trouble. We battled through Mawot (Mag) losing this teeth. We battled through a lot of stuff and we out-rebounded them. These guys were terrific down stretch. Made the big plays. We made threes. I thought we shared the ball again. Another 20 assists game which has to be a stretch here that we've never had. We're really sharing in the ball.

"... Aundre came off the bench gave us good minutes, Jalen (Miller) came in and gave us good minutes. Dean was good, and that's a tough matchup for him. So I thought we had a good blend and they all played well."

Rutgers, which led by as many as 17 points at the 13:13 mark in the second half (53-36), missed its first shot of the game (an Omoruyi jumper), but made its next six and eight of nine. The Scarlet Knights cashed in on their first four 3-pointers (two by Baker, one each by Harper Jr. and Mulcahy) to build a 17-8 lead.

"Those shots, we practice them every day. We got good shots and rhythm and we talked about sharing the game," Baker said. "I think a good shot starts with a good pass, so everyone did a good job of making good passes and then they found us and we made some shots down the stretch."

Rutgers held a 16-point, 35-19 advantage with just under five minutes to go in the opening half after a dunk by Omoruyi. Michigan's Mousa Diabate made a layup to cut it to 38-30 with 40 seconds remaining, but Harper Jr. was fouled and made one to make it 39-30.

To start the second half, McConnell hit a shot off glass and made the and-1 free throw.

After a McConnell 3-pointer from the right corner go up by 17, Michigan chipped at the deficit and came within seven points twice, but McConnell hit a triple to stop the bleeding the first time and Baker and Mulcahy both iced the game from the free-throw line.

Every time Michigan got the score closer, Rutgers had an answer.

"We take those shots every day in practice and it's really just all about getting a good shot," McConnell said. "I feel like Geo created enough space for me to to to get a shot in rhythm. It's about playing together and taking good shots and taking shots in rhythm."

After going 18 days in between games, Rutgers is now 8-5 on the season. It played and won three games in less than a week.

"These three guys have been through a lot of wars," Pikiell said. "They've been through a lot together. Paul, too. These are our four captains and those guys have been here through it all. They know what it's like. We haven't had a lot of success against Michigan. They were a part of that, and they understand how hard it is to win a basketball game in the Big Ten. So they take it personal and it's nice to have veteran groups and especially after 30 days of no practice. I've never experienced anything like that. They were running in quicksand for the first couple days of practice and now they're starting to get their legs back.

"Thank God you got veterans guys to get you through this. Coach Brandin Knight did a terrific job with the game plan in two days. It's hard young guys to soak it in two games, but these guys did it well and we executed it well."

The Wolverines had four players in double-figures with Hunter Dickinson leading the way with 25 points.

Rutgers will look to keep the train moving on Saturday when it hosts Nebraska at 2:00 p.m. Entering the game, Rutgers had a NET ranking of 141. That number needs to keep dropping (in a good way) for the Scarlet Knights to even think about the NCAA Tournament again.

"Got through a tough time," Pikiell said. "This was our third game in seven days after coming off the 13 days off. Proud of these guys, and got another one coming up here. We're in the gauntlet."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board