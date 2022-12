In adapting to more of a focal point role, Rutgers target and Class of 2025 Manasquan (NJ) guard Darius Adams torched The Patrick School's Second Team to the tune of 20 first half points, en route to a game-best 22 during an end to end 76-37 mauling last week.

Adams' torrid scoring pace continued during a 73-36 trouncing of Tom's River South, as he poured in a game-best 24 points.

Adams, who has developed a relationship with Steve Pikiell and noted that the head coach was in to see him this past fall, blew up this past summer with the PSA Cardinals. Utilizing his length on the defensive side and spreading the floor out with deep range and a quicker shot release, Adams has suddenly become one of the most prolific scoring guards in the 2025 class.