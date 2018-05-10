At the moment, Stansbury seems to be flying a little bit under the radar as he currently has no offers, but is drawing interest from various schools.

“The camp went really well,” Stansbury told TKR. “I felt like I was the most dominant player out there. It was a fun and pretty competitive experience. It was definitely worth going too.”

The Knight Report caught up with Stansbury after the camp to talk about how it went and what he thought of his performance.

One prospect who was considered an unknown before the camp emerged as one of the top defensive backs throughout the entire day. That DB was Noah Stansbury out of Edison High School.

This past weekend was the annual PSR showcase over at Sayreville War Memorial High School located in Central Jersey. Some of the top prospects from around the state come and compete at this camp.

CB @noah_3k was locking it down the entire day at the #PSRshowcase . He will be hearing from colleges after that performance pic.twitter.com/KAM59yykvV

“I have a lot of interests form schools right now,” said Stansbury. “A lot of FCS schools are showing interest in me. Right now I hear from Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross, Harvard, Yale, Richmond, Villanova and Lafayette. Also, Pitt started showing interest in me too.”



The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback prospect went on to talk about why he thinks he is so under recruited.

“I really just want to play division one football, that’s the goal,” Stansbury stated. “I think I’m under recruited most because I’m at a school where there isn’t much of a football tradition. Also, I wasn’t given the chance to play much defense last year, so this year should be better.”

Stansbury is friends with a lot of the top prospects throughout the state and they have been telling him a lot about the recruiting process.

“I’m friends with a lot of people who already have offers,” said Stansbury. “I actually originally grew up in Orange, NJ, so I played with some top guys. I played with Nyquee Hawkins and Taquan Roberson when I was much younger. They kind of just stressed to me that the camps are the best way to to get schools to notice me, so I’m focused on that.”

As of right now, Stansbury has plans to hit up a couple of local camps in hopes of earning an offer.

“I plan on going to Temple, Pittsburgh, Bucknell, Villanova, and Richmond,” said Stansbury. “I also may be heading to the Rutgers camp as well still planning some stuff.”

Stansbury will be one to keep an eye on this camp season as it's only a matter of time before this 2019 defensive back blows up on the recruiting circuit.